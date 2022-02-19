Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto takes campaign tour to lower eastern as Raila heads to the coast

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto were on Saturday set to continue with their scheduled rallies in search for votes as the August 9 presidential election fast approaches.

Ruto and his partners in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance comprising of Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Party Moses Wetangula were set to conduct a whirlwind tour of three lower Eastern counties.

The trio was set to tour Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nthi counties as they popularize their Bottom-Up, Pesa Mfukoni economic model.

Raila on the other hand was scheduled to commence a four day tour of the Coast region to drum up support for his Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The former Prime Minister has been off the campaign trail for 10 days after he travelled to Ethiopia to attend African Union (AU) Summit and later proceeded to India on a private visit.

In India, he accompanied his daughter Rosemary Odinga for an eye check-up, and also held paid a courtesy call on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odinga returned to Kenya on Friday to a packed political calendar which kicked off with his attendance of the NARC and Muungano party joint National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

At the coast, Raila will hold political rallies in Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ODM Mombasa branch chairman Mohamed Khamis Dee promised the mother of rallies in Mombasa.

“I urge all leaders who will come to the meeting to put their differences aside because this meeting will be for the Azimio team, a major event it will be,” he said.

A political duel is expected as rival governor aspirants Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal are set to share a podium at Tononoka grounds.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto or Raila?: Kuria’s big dilemma as he hosts Thika rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was on Saturday set to hold a major rally at Thika Stadium even as...

16 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Old age, deceit top concerns among Raila skeptics as Ruto fights graft perception

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Old age has been named one of the major reasons why some Kenyans are against Raila Odinga’s presidency in...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ELOG urges parties to hold credible primaries as a commitment to democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has called on political parties to conduct fair, free and credible nominations saying they...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto labels Azimio leaders as ‘brokers, cartels and thieves’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Deputy President William Ruto says his opponents cannot be trusted to lead the nation blaming them for wanton theft...

2 days ago

Big Four

Budget committee slams breaks on Uhuru’s govt plan to raise debt ceiling

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17- The Parliamentary Budget Committee has dealt a major blow to the government plan to raise the debt ceiling to Sh12...

2 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto in trouble over ‘No Single Cow’ in DRC remarks

Nairobi Kenya, Feb 16 – Deputy president William Ruto has found himself in trouble with some leaders and citizens from the Democratic Republic of...

3 days ago

Kenya

Lusaka ditches Jubilee party for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party and returned to FORD-Kenya which he hopes to use...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to revive ‘deserted’ Big IV agenda in Murang’a tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will embark on full implementation of the Big Four...

3 days ago