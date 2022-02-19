Ruto takes campaign tour to lower eastern as Raila heads to the coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto were on Saturday set to continue with their scheduled rallies in search for votes as the August 9 presidential election fast approaches.

Ruto and his partners in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance comprising of Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Party Moses Wetangula were set to conduct a whirlwind tour of three lower Eastern counties.

The trio was set to tour Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nthi counties as they popularize their Bottom-Up, Pesa Mfukoni economic model.

Raila on the other hand was scheduled to commence a four day tour of the Coast region to drum up support for his Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The former Prime Minister has been off the campaign trail for 10 days after he travelled to Ethiopia to attend African Union (AU) Summit and later proceeded to India on a private visit.

In India, he accompanied his daughter Rosemary Odinga for an eye check-up, and also held paid a courtesy call on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odinga returned to Kenya on Friday to a packed political calendar which kicked off with his attendance of the NARC and Muungano party joint National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

At the coast, Raila will hold political rallies in Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta.

ODM Mombasa branch chairman Mohamed Khamis Dee promised the mother of rallies in Mombasa.

“I urge all leaders who will come to the meeting to put their differences aside because this meeting will be for the Azimio team, a major event it will be,” he said.

A political duel is expected as rival governor aspirants Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal are set to share a podium at Tononoka grounds.