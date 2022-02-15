Ruto shares bottom-up policy at high-level forum with European Business Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Deputy President William Ruto presented his bottom-up economic policy to members of the European Business Council in Kenya on Tuesday as the body commenced a series of scheduled meetings with presidential hopefuls.

The high-level session held at Nairobi’s Village Market market the inaugural meeting by the Council ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

“The recalibration of our business environment will democratize opportunities to actualize our country’s huge entrepreneurial potential,” Ruto, the presumed presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance, said.

“Kenya Kwanza will establish a just, supportive and affirmative regulatory regime that will facilitate businesses to comply and thrive,” he added.

The Council has a membership from 17 European countries.

Ruto has been selling the bottom-up economic model pledging to institute policy interventions that will support people at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

At the meeting with the European Business Council, Ruto was accompanied by UDA’s Head of Economic Affairs Dr David Ndii.

Ruto’s session with the Council came just a day after he launched countrywide listening tours to enrich the Bottom-Up Economic Model.

The county-specific deliberations which commenced in Nyeri County on Monday seek to feed into the grand plan that attempts to revolutionize Kenya’s economy.

Dr Ruto listened to issues from Mama Mbogas (vegetable vendors), Boda Boda riders and other small traders which they want addressed by the Government.

He asked residents to keep him accountable for all his promises.

“We said we are going to change the national conversation to one centred on the people and their aspirations,” he said.

He said he will visit all the 47 Counties where a broad document will be signed entailing all the issues raised.

“This way, Kenyans will go to the ballot in August to vote for deliverables.”

Dr Ruto said his Government will mainly focus on the economic well-being of the ordinary people.

“The reason why we are working County by County is because we have county-specific priorities which must be captured in a county charter that will finally form a national charter,” he explained.

During the meeting, farmers expressed concern over exploitation by brokers, lack of minimum returns, subsidies and high fertilizer prices.

Traders also decried high taxation and called for the merging of many permits required.