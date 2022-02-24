Ruto says he respects President Kenyatta’s decision to support Raila

KITUI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he respects the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support Orange Democatic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a tour of the Ukambani region, the DP however challenged Odinga to fight his own battles and stop hiding behind President Kenyatta.

“I voted for Uhuru, I campaigned for him and Odinga has never voted or campaigned for President Kenyatta, but I am okay with his decision to support that one person that has never voted for him. However, Odinga should remember that I am not competing with Uhuru, I am competing with him, let him come out and face me,” said Ruto.

The DP exuded confidence of a landslide win during the August Elections.

“And everyone should come up with their plan and agenda and let the people of Kenya decide who they want as their leader. Surely, do you think Odinga will defeat me? I am sure that early in the morning on the 9th of August, we will put him on a wheelbarrow and send him to his village in Bondo,” the DP added.

On Wednesday during his meeting with Mt Kenya leaders at the Sagana State lodge, President Kenyatta described Ruto as unfit to rule.

He stated that Ruto would have to “reform” for him to consider supporting his presidential ambition in future.

Kenyatta in efforts to curtail the influence of Ruto in the region in favor of Odinga painted the DP as a man who is “dishonest, greedy for power, impatient and unsuitable to lead.”

“I want leaders who want to work in unity with others not to who poke on others. I have no issue with anyone, but we must speak the truth. Lies are for today and tomorrow they will die. I have no issue with anyone, lets join hands with that old man (Raila), we can support this my man (Ruto) once he toes the line,” he said.

In the speech targeting Ruto, the Jubilee Party Leader categorically stated that Ruto’s presidential ambition can only be considered in the future.

President Kenyatta declared; he is ready to hand over power to Odinga as his preferred successor because he is capable of steering the economy.

“The person I will hand power to and you all know him, and you have been mentioning his name, will inherit 13 trillion economy from me yet I inherited a 5 trillion economy from Kibaki. Then someone out there says I have done nothing. I cannot risk handing over to someone who will not take care of this economy and I am saying it here without fear. I will hand over to that person, the one that you all know,” Kenyatta said.

He told the meeting that he briefed Ruto on his planned handshake with Raila even before he did it on March 9, 2018.

“I briefed him until the last minute when I was going to greet my friend,” Kenyatta said at the Sagana III meeting on Wednesday, where he castigated his Deputy for lying to Kenyans.

“It was all about peace,” Kenyatta told a cheering crowd in his Mt Kenya backyard.

“He was of course opposed to it (handshake) because he knows he has government security but what about the common man down there, that is the person I was mindful about because the country was literally stalled, we all wanted peace.”

Kenyatta told the meeting he chose to work with Raila for the sake of peace and has asked them to support his choice.

“They are saying I support him (Raila) as my successor. Yes, that is true I will give him the government,” Kenyatta said.