Capital News
Ruto who spoke in Nakuru County on Friday during a tour of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the region accused their competitors – the Azimio La Umoja Movement of fueling unnecessary tension in the country/DPPS

Top stories

Ruto says Azimio’s plot to rig polls, stir violence will fail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Deputy President William Ruto has blasted Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege for claiming that the Jubilee administration rigged the 2017 General Election and that there is a likelihood of a repeat in the August polls.

Ruto who spoke in Nakuru County on Friday during a tour of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the region accused their competitors – the Azimio La Umoja Movement of fueling unnecessary tension in the country.

“This is your scheme to talk about stolen votes because you want to orchestrate violence in our country and we want to tell you that you will fail and fail miserably. The people of Kenya will not allow you again to prosecute violence in our nation,” he said.

Ruto stressed that neither did he or President Uhuru Kenyatta rig the votes adding that their victory was clean and genuine.

While assuring the residents that there would be no violence in the August polls, Ruto cautioned Kenyans to be wary of deceitful leaders who were out to cause division in the country.

“If they are high on drugs we want to tell them that we are not going to allow violence to rock our country because of elections,” he said.

Ruto alleged that their competitors had sensed defeat and had resorted to spreading propaganda to distract the electorate.

The remarks by Chege continue to spark controversy in the country with leaders warning that such sentiments are a catalyst for chaos.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission must speak to this matter, it is not a small issue,” Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said.

