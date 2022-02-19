Ruto or Raila?: Kuria’s big dilemma as he hosts Thika rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was on Saturday set to hold a major rally at Thika Stadium even as he continued to send mixed signals on his preferred presidential candidate in the August 9 State House race.

The rally has been dubbed as his homecoming following months of treatment at a Dubai-based hospital after he suffered third-degree burns on his feet.

The burns were caused after he used an electric mat to cure numbness in his feet. He purchased the Sh250,000 mat through a friend.

Following the burns which he suffered on September 2021, Kuria has undergone eight stem cell surgeries.

Kuria was set to jet into the country Saturday and proceed straight to Thika Stadium where the rally was scheduled to be held.

Kuria said he invited both Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I have invited all the top leaders in this country and I am hoping that they will grace my event,” he told Citizen Television on Wednesday.

It is still unclear if the duo will attend as Ruto was set to begin his tour of the lower eastern region on Saturday and the former Prime Minister was scheduled to take his campaign trail to the coastal region.

Kuria who is also the Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader said he is keen on popularizing the outfit as he continues to weigh his options.

The legislator, once an ardent supporter of Ruto, has maintained that he will not be seeking any elective post in the August polls.

He was recently photographed with Raila-leaning politicians and businessmen in Dubai weeks after meeting Ruto who made a private visit in the UAE city.