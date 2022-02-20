Ruto mourns Ambassador Machage as a wise and progressive individual

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Deputy President William Ruto has mourned Kenya’s Ambassador to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage, who passed away on Saturday, as a wise and progressive individual who was full of fresh thoughts.

Ruto said Machage played his role in developing the country even as he prayed for the family’s strength and fortitude.

“Dr Wilfred Machage was a distinguished public servant who served the people of Kuria, Migori County and our country with dedication. He was wise, progressive and full of fresh thoughts,” the Deputy President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also condoled with the family and friends of the late Diplomat Machage.

The President eulogized Dr Machage as an experienced politician, exemplary diplomat and a devoted civil servant who served the country with allegiance.

“A selfless person, Dr Machage will be remembered for his many years of public service over the years as a medical doctor, politician, cabinet minister and diplomat who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Kenyans,” the President said.

Dr Machage was appointed Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria in 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He previously served as the Senator for Migori in the 11th Parliament and prior to that as Kuria’s representative in the National Assembly.

As the Ambassador to Nigeria Dr Machage was also credited with twelve other countries in Central and West-Africa.

The 65-year-old diplomat collapsed at his home in Abuja, Nigeria and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau confirmed the news of the diplomat’s passing describing him as a devoted leader.