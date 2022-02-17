Connect with us

Ruto told Kirinyaga residents on Thursday during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance tour of the region that the Raila Odinga led  Azimio La Umoja Movement consists of “brokers, cartels, thieves”/FILE/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto labels Azimio leaders as ‘brokers, cartels and thieves’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Deputy President William Ruto says his opponents cannot be trusted to lead the nation blaming them for wanton theft of public resources in recent months.

Ruto told Kirinyaga residents on Thursday during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance tour of the region that the Raila Odinga led  Azimio La Umoja Movement consists of “brokers, cartels, thieves”.

He cited the multi-million Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal whose audit report he claimed will not be fully implemented due to the involvement of Azimio allies enjoying State protection.

“The Azimio people massively looted, they even stole masks but because they are now in government no action will be taken against them. Kenyans should know that Raila and his people are the biggest looters in this country,” he said.

Ruto added that Odinga lacked vision citing his apparent failure at his role at the opposition in oversighting the government.

“These people who were meant to keep the government in check have failed in their role and why should we trust that they can be able to lead this nation yet they have failed?” he posed.

On vote rigging claims, Ruto noted that their Azimio’s alleged plot to rig was a pipe dream which would not succeed.

“They need to stop taking drugs because that will not happen, we have a team of hustlers across the country who will vote for us and so I am telling them that they should stop dreaming,” he said.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi urged the residents to vote consciously in the August polls keeping in mind what kind of leaders would better their lives.

“We do need want a remote controlled government. You need to vote in government that will be independent and make choices that will help improve the country’s fortunes,” he said.

He underscored that a Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will be intentional on advocating for public participation before undertaking any project or policies.

“The Competency Based Curriculum has failed because stakeholders were not involved. Our government will however change that,” he said.

FORD Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula challenged Kenya Kwanza competitors to sell their agenda and not rely on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement.

“The President only has one vote, these people should stop roaming around insulting people and sell their agenda and ask for votes,” he said.

Others leaders led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachangua termed the President’s planned tour of Central Kenya region to popularize Azimio as inconsequential.

“When he comes listen to him knowing that your vote will not be for the candidate he is rooting for but for Ruto,” he said.

