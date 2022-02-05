Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto addressing a campaign rally in Mombasa on February 5, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto intensifies campaigns in the coast

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade for a vote hunting mission in the coastal town of Mombasa as he seeks to popularise the grouping.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani and other leaders allied to the alliance graced the event which was held at the Tononoka grounds.

DP Ruto reiterated that this time around, Kenyans will not be hoodwinked into voting in leaders forced on them but those with their interest at heart.

Ruto added that Kenyan citizens have become wise enough and will not fall victim to the lies of politicians with no agenda.

“I want to tell our brothers (rivals), Kenyans will not vote for anyone’s puppet, Kenyans are now wiser than ever and will cast their votes where they feel their welfare will be addressed,” Ruto said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader added that only Kenyans will decide the type of leaders to elect.

He further appealed to Kenyans to guard their votes like their life depended on it during the August 9 elections.

“I want to appeal to all the voters from the Coastal region, that on August 9 polls, don’t gamble with your votes, don’t vote without understanding where your vote is going,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DP Ruto took another swipe at the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga adding that since its inception those opposed to the government have continued being targeted and frustrated.

“We have refused the politics of deceit. Those who entered into the handshake deal, told us that it was meant to bring peace. However, since the handshake, we have never had peace. Our leaders have been frustrated, many have been taken to court over made-up charges, our party members have been kicked out of different leadership positions that they got legitimately,” Ruto said.

He added that the Kenya kwanza Alliance will revolutionize the country’s economy from the bottom once they over the country’s leadership.

He added that top of their agenda is solving the unemployment crisis amongst the youth by allocating funds towards the program.

The Kenya kwanza Alliance is expected to take their campaigns to Vihiga on Sunday.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mudavadi rebuke ‘dark forces’ behind push to review election laws

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Deputy President William Ruto is back on the campaign trail for the first time since Monday when he left...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

VWGR urges political parties to observe two-thirds gender rule in nominations ahead of August elections

By Liz Mbula NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – As Kenya heads to elections in August, political parties have been urged to ensure they meet...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA waives nomination fees for PWDs, offers 50pc discount to women and youth

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has revised nomination fees for special interest groups in a bid to encourage their...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi says ANC defectors ‘bought with a few coins’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Amani National Alliance party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed the recent spate of the defection that have rocked his...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no apologies to make to OKA remnants: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he has no apologies to make to former allies in...

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

Access to information critical in the electoral process

The current discussions and speculations on the contents and possible content of the MoUs that will follow the upcoming political coalitions ahead of the...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ANC labels OKA a holding ground for Raila’s Azimio Movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has branded the One Kenya Alliance which it ditched on January 23 as a...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sour grapes won’t bring back OKA: Kabatesi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed critics labeling its leader Musalia Mudavadi as a traitor saying the party...

6 days ago