Ruto intensifies campaigns in the coast

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade for a vote hunting mission in the coastal town of Mombasa as he seeks to popularise the grouping.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani and other leaders allied to the alliance graced the event which was held at the Tononoka grounds.

DP Ruto reiterated that this time around, Kenyans will not be hoodwinked into voting in leaders forced on them but those with their interest at heart.

Ruto added that Kenyan citizens have become wise enough and will not fall victim to the lies of politicians with no agenda.

“I want to tell our brothers (rivals), Kenyans will not vote for anyone’s puppet, Kenyans are now wiser than ever and will cast their votes where they feel their welfare will be addressed,” Ruto said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader added that only Kenyans will decide the type of leaders to elect.

He further appealed to Kenyans to guard their votes like their life depended on it during the August 9 elections.

“I want to appeal to all the voters from the Coastal region, that on August 9 polls, don’t gamble with your votes, don’t vote without understanding where your vote is going,” he said.

DP Ruto took another swipe at the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga adding that since its inception those opposed to the government have continued being targeted and frustrated.

“We have refused the politics of deceit. Those who entered into the handshake deal, told us that it was meant to bring peace. However, since the handshake, we have never had peace. Our leaders have been frustrated, many have been taken to court over made-up charges, our party members have been kicked out of different leadership positions that they got legitimately,” Ruto said.

He added that the Kenya kwanza Alliance will revolutionize the country’s economy from the bottom once they over the country’s leadership.

He added that top of their agenda is solving the unemployment crisis amongst the youth by allocating funds towards the program.

The Kenya kwanza Alliance is expected to take their campaigns to Vihiga on Sunday.