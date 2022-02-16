Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Pentagon said Russian planes intercepted three US Navy P-8A aircraft over the Mediterranean in an 'unprofessional' manner

World

Russian planes intercepted US Navy aircraft over Mediterranean: Pentagon

Published

Washington (AFP), Feb 16 – Three US Navy aircraft were intercepted by Russian planes in an “unprofessional” manner over the Mediterranean Sea last weekend, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

“While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes,” US Navy Captain Mike Kafka said in a statement.

The three P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft “experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft” while “flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea,” Kafka said.

He said the United States has “made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels.

“The US will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace,” Kafka said. “We expect Russia to do the same.”

According to a US official who asked to remain anonymous, one of the Russian planes came dangerously close to a US aircraft.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions over Russia’s huge build-up of military forces along the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s deployment of troops, missiles and warships around Ukraine has being described as Europe’s worst security crisis since the Cold War.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Opening of Solomon Islands embassy by US is deep strategic anxiety, says Chinese media

Slamming US’ plans to open its embassy in the Solomon Islands, Chinese media have said that this increase in engagement in Pacific island countries...

9 hours ago

World

Russian army, Putin’s favoured foreign policy tool

Moscow,  Feb 16 – Whether they have been camped out on Ukraine’s borders or moving tanks across the vast country, Russia’s battle-hardened troops have...

13 hours ago

World

China may take advantage of Ukraine crisis: US general

Singapore, Feb 16 – China may take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and do something “provocative” in Asia while Western powers are focused on...

14 hours ago

World

Why Putin’s long giant table is trending

Moscow (AFP), Feb 16 – White, glistening and six metres long: the table chosen for Vladimir Putin’s meeting with world leaders has sparked a...

20 hours ago

World

Israel PM hails ‘new model’ of relations on landmark Bahrain visit

Manama (AFP), Feb 15 – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday his landmark visit to Bahrain offered a “new model” of Israeli-Arab relations,...

24 hours ago

World

‘Our responsibility’: Ukraine teens dig trenches facing Russia threat

Chervone (Ukraine) (AFP), Feb 15 – Ukrainian teenager Mykhailo Anopa had been suffering sleepless nights worrying about a full-on attack from Russia. Then he...

1 day ago

World

US considers $1 bn in loan guarantees for Ukraine

Washington, United States, Feb 15 – The United States could offer $1 billion in credit guarantees to help Ukraine weather the threat of war...

2 days ago

World

US warns of new Al-Qaeda, threat in Afghanistan

Raising concern over the Taliban freeing Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) prisoners, the nominee to head the US Central Command, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla...

5 days ago