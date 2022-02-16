Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Activists in Pakistan demand an apology from prime minister Imran Khan after he linked the rise in rape cases on women wearing "very few clothes"

World

Rights activists protest harassment of female students in Pakistan’s Sindh

Published

Expressing concerns over the constant harassment of female students at Sindh’s universities, rights activists have staged a protest criticising Pakistan’s provincial government for its failure to stop these kind of incidents.

The News International reported that a large number of civil society and women’s rights activists took part in the demonstration on Sunday.

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Senator Khalida Ateeb and MNA Kishwer Zehra also attended the protest to show solidarity with the victims of gender-based violence at the province’s academic institutions.

Quoting the speakers at the protest, The News International reported that the civil society and women’s rights groups view sexual harassment at educational institutions with great concern, adding that the recent case of Parveen Rind, a nursing house officer at the Peoples Medical University Nawabshah, is reminiscent of the atrocities committed against Noshin Shah, Nimrata Kumari and Naila Rind.

Furthermore, they said that the literacy rate is already low in the country, but it is even lower for girls, adding that after rising harassment cases, the civil society is afraid that girls who have access to education can also be forced to stay at home.

“Because of it, the country will lag far behind in the race for development,” civil society groups said in a joint statement.

The speakers demanded that the provincial government find those responsible for sexual harassment at higher educational institutions and punish them severely.

The incident comes amid the annual report of State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 that has set alarm bells ringing over the plight of women in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Why Hazara youths are fleeing Pakistan to Australia, Europe

Fearing targeted extremism and an uncertain future in Pakistan, many Hazara youths are undertaking perilous journeys to Australia and Europe. Rafiullah Mandokhail, a Balochistan-based...

7 mins ago

World

Taliban sends envoy to take charge of embassy in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct 29 – A Taliban envoy has been sent to neighbouring Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after...

October 29, 2021

Afghanistan

Pakistan’s PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ Taliban

Karachi, Pakistan, Oct 14 – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the “unprofessional attitude” of Taliban...

October 14, 2021

World

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85

Islamabad (AFP), Oct 10 – Abdul Qadeer Khan, celebrated as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme but accused of smuggling technology to Iran,...

October 10, 2021

World

20 killed as quake rattles southern Pakistan

Harnai (Pakistan) (AFP), Oct 7 – At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern...

October 7, 2021

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021

World

Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks

New York, Pakistan, Sep 21 – Pakistan on Monday called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen after the...

September 21, 2021

World

Afghan girls’ football team flees to Pakistan

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP), Sep 15 – Members of Afghanistan’s national girls’ football team have fled across the border into Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, a...

September 15, 2021