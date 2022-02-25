Respect the church, clergy association tell President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect the church, two days after he condemned a section of church leaders claiming that they were being bribed with corruption money.

The Association’s National Chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda on Friday said that the President’s remarks referring to them as corrupt demeans the church and clergy and that the men of cloth deserve better..

Bishop Ndeda said the it’s not the role of the church to ascertain the source of funds flowing to it and that the Head of State shouldn’t involve the church and the clergy in a political bluff.

“The church has no capacity to ascertain or authenticate the sources of funds flowing to it. Respect the church and give it room to grow and regulate itself,” he said.

The Bishop also questioned the role of agencies on taxpayers’ payroll who are tasked with exposing and apprehending corrupt persons.

He said they will not allow the church to be crucified on malicious ground.

“We demand to know the thieves the President talked about. Why is the loot not being recovered from the churches where it has been donated to? Public court is for the weak with no tangibleevidence or moral authority,” he said.

In his Wednesday’s remarks, President Kenyatta said church leaders taking corruption money from politicians, in an apparent reference to his Deputy William Ruto who is always unapologetic in such donations.money will go to hell.

“Some of church leaders have been compromised by huge donations donated by corrupt leaders, I want to say that you should know that it is wrong to lie through the bible and you are heading to Jahannam,” he said in an apparent reference to his deputy.

“The money you are receiving is the same money that was to build dams in Elgeyo Marakwet so that God’s children can get water,” he added.