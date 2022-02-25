Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing his supporters during a meeting at Sagana State Lodge on February 23, 2022.

Kenya

Respect the church, clergy association tell President Kenyatta

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect the church, two days after he condemned a section of church leaders claiming that they were being bribed with corruption money.

The Association’s National Chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda on Friday said that the President’s remarks referring to them as corrupt demeans the church and clergy and that the men of cloth deserve better..

Bishop Ndeda said the it’s not the role of the church to ascertain the source of funds flowing to it and that the Head of State shouldn’t involve the church and the clergy in a political bluff.

“The church has no capacity to ascertain or authenticate the sources of funds flowing to it. Respect the church and give it room to grow and regulate itself,” he said.

The Bishop also questioned the role of agencies on taxpayers’ payroll who are tasked with exposing and apprehending corrupt persons.

He said they will not allow the church to be crucified on malicious ground.

“We demand to know the thieves the President talked about. Why is the loot not being recovered from the churches where it has been donated to? Public court is for the weak with no tangibleevidence or moral authority,” he said.

In his Wednesday’s remarks, President Kenyatta said church leaders taking corruption money from politicians, in an apparent reference to his Deputy William Ruto who is always unapologetic in such donations.money will go to hell.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Some of church leaders have been compromised by huge donations donated by corrupt leaders, I want to say that you should know that it is wrong to lie through the bible and you are heading to Jahannam,” he said in an apparent reference to his deputy.

“The money you are receiving is the same money that was to build dams in Elgeyo Marakwet so that God’s children can get water,” he added.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Muturi urges President Kenyatta to quit party politics after his term

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Feb 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to engage in Party politics after his term...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta calls for unity among Central Kenya residents

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Central Kenya residents to maintain unity of purpose saying the region needs to speak...

2 days ago

County News

Jubilee Party is still strong, contrary to popular Opinion, President Kenyatta says

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the Jubilee Party is still strong contrary to popular opinion. The Head of...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta gives Marsabit leaders 2 weeks to find lasting solution to conflicts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Marsabit leaders two weeks to come up with a lasting solution to the communal...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta welcomes Kenya’s selection to mRNA technology program

BRUSSELLS, Belgium Feb 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed the selection of Kenya as a beneficiary of the global messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)...

7 days ago

Kenya

Kenya is safe and open for business, President Kenyatta assures investors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured global investors that Kenya is open and safe for business. Speaking when he launched...

February 16, 2022

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the...

February 16, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta meets with leaders from Mandera, Isiolo at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met with a section of Jubilee party political leaders from Mandera and Isiolo at...

February 12, 2022