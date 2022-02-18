Reprieve for Nairobi bar owners after MCAs propose reduction of license fees by half

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Bar and liquor traders in Nairobi County have something to smile about after the Nairobi County Assembly proposed to have their license fees reduced by half.
The proposals are contained in amendments to the Nairobi County Finance Bill, 2021, following a request by the traders who submitted their views during public participation.
The County Assembly Budget Chairman Robert Mbatia said the bar traders had decried harsh economic times as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to loss of revenue and closure of premises.
“The Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association (BAHLITA) explained to us the journey of opening and operating liquor business and as a committee we saw how difficult it is, and we saw the need to have these charges reduced in our proposal so as to cushion them,” said Mbatia.
Following the proposals, the traders will now pay Sh25,000 for the annual licenses from the current Sh50,000 and pay Sh15,000 for the six months license from the earlier Sh30,000.
The amendment will also see the off-license charges reduced from Sh24,000 annually to Sh12,000 and Sh14,000 for a six-month license reduced to Sh7,000.