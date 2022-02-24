Reprieve for bar owners as Nairobi County grants 50% waiver on licenses

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – The Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association (BAHLITA) has lauded the Nairobi County Assembly for granting them a 50 percent waiver on all liquor licenses.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday at Sagreat Hotel in Nairobi, the chairman of the association Simon Njoroge acknowledged that the County Assembly of Nairobi had honored their plea following a meeting that was held on the 27th January 2022 where they aired their grievances.

Their grievances highlighted previously meeting were Sh6,000 cost of acquiring licenses deemed too high, Sh20,000 and Sh50,000 for liquor licenses after which the members still had to issue a bribe.

The application fee for all new licenses has been cut down to Sh1,000 from Sh6,000 charged before.

“Since the pandemic, most members were unable to reopen despite being allowed to operate because of hefty loans, areas located and relocation,” stated Njoroge adding that there are 6,000 unregistered bars and premises in Nairobi.

He lamented that they have lost nearly 30,000 members who have not reopened their business owing to the Covid-19 pandemic disruption.

The Secretary-General of BAHLITA, Boniface Gachoka urged members to pay their licenses on time and avoid any shortcuts during the payments by following all rules and regulations.

“We urge other county assemblies to also reduce the cost of licenses in the other 41 counties that our members are spread out across because the businesses have not yet fully recovered from financial setbacks brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” noted Gachoka.