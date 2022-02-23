Report reveals surge in RPG launchers, machine guns in Al Shabaab’s possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Al-Shabaab has amassed a variety of small arms and light weapons since its formation in the mid-2000s, a new report from Hiraal institute, a Somalia-based research group has revealed.

Some of the weapons currently in the hands of the Somalia-based terror outfit include handguns, rifles and machine guns which the research group indicates are readily available.

“Our research confirmed that a wide variety of small arms and light weapons are used by Al-Shabaab (AS) and are widely available,” Hiraal Institute stated in its report titled “Al-Shabaab’s Arsenal from Taxes to Terror”

The research group indicated that specific models of self-loading pistols identified in their research include the Berretta 9mm, Caracal CA707, and Taurus PT24/7.

“Reporting also identified a large volume of AK variants, and large quantities of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition has been stockpiled, which is the chosen calibre for most AK variants post-World War Two until recent times, when 5.56mm calibre ammunition was adapted. Research also evidenced AK variants that utilize the 5.56mm calibre round,” it said.

It further added that the PKM General Purpose Machine Gun, as well as replacement parts such as spare barrels, are also widely available.

Hiraal Institute further pointed out that grenade launchers included in the items identified through their research were various rocket-propelled grenade launchers and accompanying warheads, notably for the Russian RPG 7 and RPG 22.

“This gives an anti-armour, anti-building, and limited anti-aircraft (low flying) capability,” it said.

The RPG 7 Launcher is a multi-use launcher, which will fire the RPG 7 HEAT warheads, with a varied range of anything between 50–500 m and have a self-destruct capability if they do not hit their target; the self-destruct is usually around 500–900 m.

The research group further stated that sniper rifles are widely available from dealers, including the 7mm Russian Sniper rifle, in a SVD pattern.

“This fires a 7.62 x54mm round, the same as the Dragunov SVD system, with many differing nations producing their own versions,” it stated.

It added that the recent reporting suggests that the Shabaab militants is particularly keen to bolster their supply of top of the range sniper rifles particularly following the heavy fighting in Galmudug during when they face government forces and its allies.

The report further demonstrated the existence of heavy machine guns and machine gun parts.

“Interestingly, many of these parts were mainly for items around the trigger mount, distinctively showing an interest in an anti-aircraft capability.”

In regards to unmanned aerial vehicles, Hiraal Institute stated that there are indications that Al-Shabaab has acquired drones alleging that drone sightings around AMISOM bases in Somalia have been on the rise.

“Around twenty are reported to be small ‘scout’ drones, with roles including reconnaissance and protective surveillance of AS camps,” it said.

It alleged that there are confirmed indications that the group is attempting to weaponize some of these drones.

“The precise models of these drones are not known, but the group is assessed as highly likely to be seeking to acquire more,”

Other weapons currently in possession of the Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group include Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) and home-made explosives.