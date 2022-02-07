Connect with us

Kenya

Rashid Khalani appointed new CEO at Aga Khan University Hospital

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N) has appointed Rashid Khalani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A statement from the institution indicated that “Khalani has been the Interim CEO since March 2021 and earlier served as the Chief Financial Officer.”

A Finance and Business professional by training, Mr. Khalani has had a long and distinguished career with Aga Khan University (AKU) and Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) since March 2005. Mr. Khalani has worked in different capacities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tanzania and since August 2012 in Kenya.

The Hospital provides care through a 300-bed main hospital in Nairobi and 50 outreach medical centres across East Africa.

