Raila’s running mate: Peter Kenneth 41pc, Kalonzo 18pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Forty-one percent of respondents in the latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) say they want former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to be Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 polls.

Meanwhile, 18 percent of the respondents want Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambition for the third time since 2013 in favour of Odinga and be his running mate.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emerged with the highest support as the preferred female running-mate for Odinga at 13 percent, beating Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who scored 5 percent.

Only 4 percent of the respondents feel Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya should deputise Raila in the next election.

