Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Peter Kenneth. /CFM

Kenya

Raila’s running mate: Peter Kenneth 41pc, Kalonzo 18pc

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Forty-one percent of respondents in the latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) say they want former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to be Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 polls.

Meanwhile, 18 percent of the respondents want Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambition for the third time since 2013 in favour of Odinga and be his running mate.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emerged with the highest support as the preferred female running-mate for Odinga at 13 percent, beating Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who scored 5 percent.

Only 4 percent of the respondents feel Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya should deputise Raila in the next election.

Also read:

Ruto most preferred presidential candidate with 38pc, Raila 27pc

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta has right to offer political direction, Peter Kenneth says

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Gatanga member of Parliament Peter Kenneth has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in succession politics saying he has...

February 8, 2022

Kenya

We will only deal with registered political outfits, Kalonzo says of Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8-Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will only deal with coalitions like the Azimio...

February 8, 2022

Top stories

Kalonzo blasts Ruto, Mudavadi calling their alliance ‘Kenya Kwisha’

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has no kind words for the ‘Kenya Kwanza’ alliance of Deputy President William Ruto, ANC’s...

February 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We aren’t boarding Azimio train, let them join OKA: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied reports that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) could join ODM-led Azimio Movement...

February 2, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We will register OKA coalition party: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted at plans to register One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a coalition party...

January 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Did Mudavadi’s earthquake scatter Kalonzo’s crowds in Ukambani?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who prides himself as the kingpin of the Ukambani region begun his tour of...

January 28, 2022

County News

Kalonzo unveils 2022 presidential bid

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he will be contesting for the 2022 presidential elections. This pronouncement comes...

January 16, 2022

County News

Kalonzo calls for Parliamentary probe on Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for a parliamentary probe on the Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolitions last year that...

January 13, 2022