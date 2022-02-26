Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, his preferred successor. /FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s big crowning moment is here

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening today at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top among them being to crown Raila Odinga as a joint presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together several parties.

Jubilee is holding its NDC at the KICC as ODM meets at the Kasarani stadium.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will use the occasion to formally endorse Odinga as his preferred successor and will explain more on why he does not support his deputy William Ruto who started campaigning for the seat 3 years ago.

Uhuru says confident Raila will steer Kenya’s economy

Both NDC’s are expected to review and formulate the respective party policies and amend and ratify proposed changes in their constitutions.

Jubilee party delegates will also approve the new seal, symbol, and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The ruling party convention which is expected to be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to adopt ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its new slogan.

The conventions comes a day after Principals of the One Kenya Alliance announced that they have agreed to work with the Jubilee party and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement party ahead of the August election.

In a joint statement read by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the OKA principals said they had also settled on a decision to forge a grand coalition, dubbed Azimio – One Kenya Alliance.

The ruling party had earlier signed cooperation agreements with like-minded parties like PNU, PAA, UPA, UPIA, and KUP.ODM to form a coalition political party that will form the next government.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition is set to be officially launched on Saturday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

