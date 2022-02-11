Raila’s adviser Jakakimba quits Langata MP race to focus on presidential campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba has withdrawn from Langata’s Constituency race days weeks before party primaries.

“Due to emerging and critical issues, assignment in the past several months, I have had to skip on my earlier intention to stand for elective public office including the empty Lang’ata Parliamentary seat,” said Jakakimba.

He instead added that, “I will offer all the support to whoever emerges as the Change Movement’s candidate.”

Jakakimba however stated that he will continue supporting Odinga’s presidential bid by working in collaboration with Odinga’s campaign secretariat.

“In that respect, I will continue playing my role at the Raila Odinga Secretariat to ensure Raila Odinga clinches the much-awaited decisive and resounding win on RAOND1 by CoB August 9th, 2022,” he said.

Jakakimba also stated that his quest to serve the people has not be diminished due to his move to withdraw from the race.

“Even so, my desire to continue serving the People in the current and other capacities has never waned a bit,” he said.

Incumbent Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance will now face off with Oscar Omoke, Fredrick Ndege also known as Serikal, and comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Jalang’o hopes to vie through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, led by Odinga who launched the Azimio la Umoja Movement in December 2021.