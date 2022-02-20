Raila urges Mombasa residents to support his State House bid one more time

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga on Sunday continued with his coastal region tour to popularize his Azimio La Umoja Movement where he drummed up support for his presidential bid.

In day two of his tour, Odinga traversed Mazeras, Miritini and Tononoka grounds in Mombasa County where he was received by a mammoth crowd who came out to hear his plan for the region.

At Tononoka grounds, the former Prime Minister rallied Kenyans not to fall for more promises from leaders who fail to deliver on their election campaign pledges.

“No more promises,” he said while referencing Deputy President William Ruto whom he accused of being insincere.

“We have had promises before of stadiums, laptops and other grand pledges. Now we are being told of bottom up plans. I want to ask Kenyans to resist because this person cannot be trusted,” he said.

Odinga told the residents that Ruto lacked integrity and hence cannot be trusted to lead the country.

“I have worked with him before and during that period he proved that he is not a man of integrity,” he said.

Odinga re-assured his supporters that his social economic model of giving Sh6,000 monthly stipend to unemployed Kenyans is practical and committed to seal all the corruption loopholes if elected President.

“I will deliver on this promise because I know where money will be gotten from, do not be lied to that this cannot be done,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho asked the electorate to be confident with Odinga’s candidature adding that his plan for the region was the solid one.

“He will surely deliver and I ask you to vote for him when the time comes,” he said

Odinga will on Monday continue with his tour of the coastal region and will pitch camp in Taita Taveta County where he will be hosted by Governor Granton Samboja.