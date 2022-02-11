Connect with us

Snippet of 38 second video of ODM leader Raila Odinga starring in the 'Leo Leo' remix. /CFM

Kenya

Raila to star in ‘Leo ni Leo’ music video remix on Valentine’s Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on February 14, 2022 set to star in a music video dubbed Leo ni Leo remix.

The Leo ni Leo song whose original author is Emmanuel Musindi has morphed into being a theme song for Odinga’s rallies in the country.

The release of the video which will coincide with Valentine’s Day will be released at 10.0am according to Odinga’s handlers who have tagged it as #BabaTheArtist.

In the 38 second snippet of the video, Odinga is seen singing surrounded by band members who are dancing to the tune.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader is currently outside the country in India but is expected back by then for the official launch of the music which is expected to hype his bid for the Presidency.

The African Union (AU) envoy for Infrastructure has in recent months been intentional centering his campaign on the youth pledging that if elected he will help in transforming their economic fortunes.

