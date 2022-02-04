Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga when he took his Azimio La Umoja rally to Thika stadium, Kiambu county on January 15, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila takes break from campaigns to attend AU meeting as Ruto jets back from Dubai

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4- Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has taken a break from his presidential campaigns to attend the African Union summit scheduled to start on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Odinga is High Representative for Infrastructure at AU.

His office said he will be out of the country for a week.

“Hon Raila Odinga will attend the AU meeting as scheduled in his capacity as the envoy for infrastructure,” said Elizabeth Meyo Chief Executive Officer of Odinga’s  campaign board.

The session will take place from 4-6 February 2022. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the AU Assembly will, among others, deliberate on continental issues such as climate change, peace, security, governance and mobilization of finance for Africa’s Accelerated Economic Recovery Development and Integration.

The ODM leader was scheduled to have a series of rallies in Western part of the country in Busia and Bungoma but they have since been cancelled.

His political rival Deputy President William Ruto who is back from Dubai after a campaign break will start his tour in the coastal counties to popularize his bottom -up agenda in  Taita Taveta and Kilifi under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The presidential hopeful has been out of the country in Dubai for a series of meetings since Tuesday with the details of the tour undisclosed.

Photos of the DP accompanied by MP Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret) would later emerge with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who has been undergoing treatment in Dubai.

Ruto was expected in Voi town later Friday where he will be received by leaders and political aspirants from the region. He will later in the day head to Magarini in Kilifi county where he will be received by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

The DP will visit Mombasa and Kwale counties on Saturday to drum up support for his UDA Party as well as the newly found union with ANC and FORD Kenya in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

