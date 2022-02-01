Connect with us

Raila takes Azimio La Umoja campaign to Nyandarua County

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday set to tour Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County where he will be on charm offensive popularizing his presidential bid.

The former Prime Minister will be hosted by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and a host of other lawmakers allied to the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Odinga is expected to have a meeting with the leaders and later proceed to making a make a couple of road side rallies where he will sell his agenda of uniting the country.

The populous Mount Kenya region is perceived to be a crucial vote basket with it’s close to six million registered voters and Odinga is keen to have a slice of the pie in the high-stake August polls that will be his fifth attempt to the presidency.

