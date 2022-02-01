Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila pledges to eradicate discrimination during town hall session in Nyandarua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday drummed up support for his Azimio La Umoja Movement in Nyandarua County where he vowed to inspire prosperity and eradicate discrimination if elected President in the August 9 polls.

The former Prime Minister told the county residents in a town hall session that his aspirations are hinged on seeing a united Kenya devoid of any form of discrimination.

“Our aim is to bring all Kenyans together and unite them where none will be subjected to any form of discrimination,” he said.

While at the helm, Odinga underscored that his administration will be intentional on having a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination.

“I will ensure that no county will be discriminated in my administration. All counties will get their own fair share in matters pertaining to government services,” he said.

He committed to reduce Kenya’s cost of living and make life bearable stressing that he will seal all the corruption loopholes.

“For us to prosper we need a better economy and I endeavor to do just that because it’s through a working economy that we will be able to create jobs to our youths,” Odinga said as he urged the residents to resist politicians who were offering ‘ancient solutions’ to Kenya’s problems.

“Do not be cheated into accepting wheelbarrows, we need proper solutions,” he said while making reference to Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom up economic model.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While enumerating his promises to the region, the African Union (AU) envoy for Infrastructure pledged to alleviate the living standards of farmers by reducing the cost of farming inputs.

“We want to see if we can build industries which will do value addition to crops which coming from agriculture and this will go a long way in giving employment to our youths,” he said.

Governor Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) assured Odinga of the region’s support and committed to continue selling his candidature ahead of the polls.

“Rest assured you have our support and we will continue to popularize you in our region,” he said.

Odinga was hosted by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and a host of lawmakers in the region allied to his movement.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki was among leaders present during the event.

