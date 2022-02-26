Raila joins Uhuru at Jubilee NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ruling party’s Jubilee National delegates Conference (NDC) that is currently underway at KICC.

Jubilee and ODM that are holding separate NDC’s have already endorsed Odinga as the joint presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 20 parties.

Sources say Odinga will be accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta back to Kasarani where his ODM party is holding its NDC.

Kenyatta has made it clear that he will campaign for Odinga to succeed him during the August elections.