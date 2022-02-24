Connect with us

Raila Odinga as he turned 77 on January 7, 2022.

Kenya

Raila invites Wiper, KANU, UDP, to formation of Azimio La Umoja Party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has invited Wiper Party, KANU, United Democratic Party (UDP) and other like-minded parties to the formation of Azimio La Umoja Coalition this coming weekend.

Speaking during UDP’s National Delegates Conference (NDC), Odinga said the Coalition that is set to bring together the ruling party Jubilee and ODM among others will lead to country’s new political dawn

Odinga who also defended his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, pointed out that joint efforts are key to solving Kenya’s challenges

Jubilee and ODM will hold their NDCs tomorrow and on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and Kasarani Stadium respectively

More to follow…

