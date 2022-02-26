Raila expected at Jubilee NDC that will endorse him

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected at the Jubilee NDC currently underway at KICC.

Odinga told delegates at his NDC in Kasarani that he will be heading to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before returning back to conclude his meeting.

Sources say Odinga will be accompanied back to Kasarani by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party is already at KICC To lead the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The NDC is expected to ratify a resolution to formally join the Azimio La Umoja coalition with opposition party ODM, and endorse the candidature of Opposition leader Odinga to succeed him in the August elections.

ODM is also holding its NDC at the Kasarani Stadium where delegates will also endorse the resolution to work with Jubilee.