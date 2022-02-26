Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila expected at Jubilee NDC that will endorse him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected at the Jubilee NDC currently underway at KICC.

Odinga told delegates at his NDC in Kasarani that he will be heading to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before returning back to conclude his meeting.

Sources say Odinga will be accompanied back to Kasarani by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party is already at KICC To lead the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The NDC is expected to ratify a resolution to formally join the Azimio La Umoja coalition with opposition party ODM, and endorse the candidature of Opposition leader Odinga to succeed him in the August elections.

ODM is also holding its NDC at the Kasarani Stadium where delegates will also endorse the resolution to work with Jubilee.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru leading Jubilee NDC to endorse Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party has arrived at the Kenyatta...

17 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown...

1 hour ago

Politics

What Gideon Moi presence at Jubilee NDC means

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- The presence of KANU’s Gideon Moi at the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) is a clear sign that the...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Security tight in Nairobi as Jubilee and ODM meet to endorse Raila

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Security was tightened in Nairobi Saturday as two big political parties-Jubilee and ODM-converged separately to endorse Raila Odinga as their...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s big crowning moment is here

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening today at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo says OKA joining Azimio but will unveil presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are finally joining Azimio La Umoja after weeks of speculation on which way they...

18 hours ago

Kenya

ODM’s Governing Council endorses Raila as Azimio’s flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has formally been given the nod to vie for the Presidency and...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM’s top organ endorses use of opinion polls to pick candidates amid reservations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has resolved to use  opinion polls as opposed to party primaries to pick its...

22 hours ago