Raila back from India, attends joint NARC, Muungano parties NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Friday attended the joint National Delegates Convention (NDC) by the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and the Muungano parties.
Odinga arrived at the Bomas of Kenya where his Presidential bid had been endorsed by the two parties after a week-long trip to India.
Speaking during the joint exercise, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana stated that their parties will not field presidential candidates in the August elections.
They stated that both NARC and Muungano parties will back Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja Movement coalition.
They also indicated that they will be teaming up with other like-minded outfits to form a formidable force.
Ngilu pointed out that while the parties had the opportunity to endorse their leaders as presidential candidates, they opted to join Azimio to boost their chances of winning.