Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown him as the presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition with the ruling Jubilee party.

Odinga arrived at the stadium shortly after 11am to a warm reception from thousands of delegates who painted the venue orange, the official colour for the opposition party.

It is Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency, and he says he was initially reluctant to vie again, “I was reluctant to vie but the people on the ground told me to give it another shot during my countrywide tours. I am hopeful that this time round we shall deliver.”

Odinga enjoys the support of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and he has vowed to “continue from where the President would have stopped, that is my commitment.”

Ahead of Raila’s arrival, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said “this is the last NDC for ODM in opposition, we are winning this election.”

Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top among them being to crown Odinga as a joint presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together several parties.

Jubilee is holding its NDC at the KICC as ODM meets at the Kasarani stadium.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will use the occasion to formally endorse Odinga as his preferred successor and will explain more on why he does not support his deputy William Ruto who started campaigning for the seat 3 years ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both NDC’s are expected to review and formulate the respective party policies and amend and ratify proposed changes in their constitutions.

Jubilee party delegates will also approve the new seal, symbol, and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The ruling party convention which is expected to be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to adopt ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its new slogan.

The conventions come a day after Principals of the One Kenya Alliance announced that they have agreed to work with the Jubilee party and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement party ahead of the August election.

In a joint statement read by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the OKA principals said they had also settled on a decision to forge a grand coalition, dubbed Azimio – One Kenya Alliance.

The ruling party had earlier signed cooperation agreements with like-minded parties like PNU, PAA, UPA, UPIA, and KUP.ODM to form a coalition political party that will form the next government.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition is set to be officially launched on Saturday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.