Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga shared this photo of him leaving his Karen home on Saturday morning to head to Kasarani for the party's National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on February 26, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown him as the presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition with the ruling Jubilee party.

Odinga arrived at the stadium shortly after 11am to a warm reception from thousands of delegates who painted the venue orange, the official colour for the opposition party.

It is Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency, and he says he was initially reluctant to vie again, “I was reluctant to vie but the people on the ground told me to give it another shot during my countrywide tours. I am hopeful that this time round we shall deliver.”

Odinga enjoys the support of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and he has vowed to “continue from where the President would have stopped, that is my commitment.”

Ahead of Raila’s arrival, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said “this is the last NDC for ODM in opposition, we are winning this election.”

Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top among them being to crown Odinga as a joint presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together several parties.

Jubilee is holding its NDC at the KICC as ODM meets at the Kasarani stadium.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will use the occasion to formally endorse Odinga as his preferred successor and will explain more on why he does not support his deputy William Ruto who started campaigning for the seat 3 years ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Uhuru says confident Raila will steer Kenya’s economy

Both NDC’s are expected to review and formulate the respective party policies and amend and ratify proposed changes in their constitutions.

Jubilee party delegates will also approve the new seal, symbol, and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The ruling party convention which is expected to be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to adopt ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its new slogan.

The conventions come a day after Principals of the One Kenya Alliance announced that they have agreed to work with the Jubilee party and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement party ahead of the August election.

In a joint statement read by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the OKA principals said they had also settled on a decision to forge a grand coalition, dubbed Azimio – One Kenya Alliance.

The ruling party had earlier signed cooperation agreements with like-minded parties like PNU, PAA, UPA, UPIA, and KUP.ODM to form a coalition political party that will form the next government.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition is set to be officially launched on Saturday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

What Gideon Moi presence at Jubilee NDC means

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- The presence of KANU’s Gideon Moi at the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) is a clear sign that the...

42 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Security tight in Nairobi as Jubilee and ODM meet to endorse Raila

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Security was tightened in Nairobi Saturday as two big political parties-Jubilee and ODM-converged separately to endorse Raila Odinga as their...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s big crowning moment is here

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening today at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo says OKA joining Azimio but will unveil presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are finally joining Azimio La Umoja after weeks of speculation on which way they...

17 hours ago

Kenya

ODM’s Governing Council endorses Raila as Azimio’s flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has formally been given the nod to vie for the Presidency and...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM’s top organ endorses use of opinion polls to pick candidates amid reservations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has resolved to use  opinion polls as opposed to party primaries to pick its...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Senator Githiomi quits ruling Jubilee to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Nyandarua Senator and Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi on Friday ditched ruling Jubilee Party to join Deputy President...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee Party convenes NDC to endorse Raila amid high-calibre defections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Jubilee Party will begin its much-anticipated National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Friday to chart the way forward as...

1 day ago