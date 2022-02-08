Connect with us

Kenya

Public warned of online fraudsters posing as NTSA officers

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned members of the public of fraudsters posing as its officials in online platforms pretending to issue smart driving licenses and other services.

The Authority on Tuesday asked any member of public who has fallen victim to the online scam to report it to them or the nearest police stations.

According to reports, the fraudsters have been deceiving and extorting unsuspecting victims of money with a promise of issuing them with new smart driving licenses within a short period.

“The Public is hereby advised to be wary of individuals/ social media platforms purporting to offer Smart Driving Licenses or other NTSA services,” NTSA stated.

The public has been asked to apply for legitimate smart driving licenses, at Huduma Centres across the country, where dedicated NTSA stations have been set up.

