Presidential Aspirant Wajackoyah to legalise bhang, suspend constitution in 6 months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah has officially launches his State House bid with a promise to legalise bhang and suspend the constitution within the first six months.

The Presidential Aspirant had urged the next government to prioritise the cultivation of marijuana as it also has medicinal value.

“Our business will be to plant marijuana and export it to those who use it outside Kenya. This will enable us get revenue which we can use o develop our country economically,” he stated.

He indicated that he is prepared to counter perceived resistance that his proposal would evoke among the some of the country’s residents.

“I have never smoked Marijuana, but my son does, and he is a footballer. I cannot throw away my son because he smokes bhang ad someone else has drunk changaa. Let us face reality. If it is something that can lift the economy, let us utilize it,” he stated.

Wajackoyah further pledged to have eight prime ministers and personally serve as Kenya’s immigration minister.

He further stated that Kenya’s working days will be from Monday to Thursday only.

