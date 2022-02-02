President Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita to join Machakos gubernatorial race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has confirmed plans to resign to join politics ahead of the August Elections.

Speaking on Citizen TV Waita pointed out that he will be vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

“I will work till the 9th of February at 5 am. I will then make a farewell call to the president and ask for his blessings and support as well as thank him for allowing me to work for the people of Kenya in his service,” he stated during the interview.

Waita indicated that he will be seeking to convince the people of Machakos to vote for him at the polls and said that their resources will be safe in his hands.

He similarly reaffirmed that the Head of State’s development legacy agenda is firmly on track contrary to what is being purported by his critics.

Waita has been President Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff since 2016.

He stated that the President has made significant investments into different sectors of Kenya’s economy, securing the country’s future in the East African region.

“Like any scorecard, there will be successes and failures. If you look at employment, we were growing steadily at around 800,000 formal jobs per year, still not absorbing what was in the market,” he said.

He however said that the administration has been able to generate significant number of permanent and temporary jobs for people coming into the working environment.

He emphasised how critical infrastructure in areas such as Health did not collapse in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to significant investments made in the sector.