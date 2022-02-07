President Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State, Atwoli says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli now says President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State.

Speaking during the launch of the upscaled Universal Health Care (UHC) program in Mombasa on Monday, Atwoli pointed out that President Kenyatta will maintain an active role of ‘Spokesman.’

The trade unionist suggested that President Kenyatta should lead the Mt Kenya region as he did during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Uhuru is not retiring like other Presidents who do so and become old. He will remain somewhere as a spokesperson. When Central province lost his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, it took them more than twenty years for them to get a spokesperson. He cannot disappear,” Atwoli said.

The vote-rich Mt Kenya region has not officially picked any other spokesperson and dismissed those promising to deliver the region to a particular candidate as busybodies.

Mt Kenya Tycoons are seeking to spread their tentacles to influence the country’s politics beyond Uhuru’s backyard.

The Mt Kenya Foundation are currently wooing other communities to back Odinga’s presidential bid.