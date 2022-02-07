Connect with us

President Kenyatta repeated that the genesis of his differences with Ruto revolves around the early campaigns. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta slams Ruto over misleading criticism

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again slammed his Deputy Willliam Ruto over his frequent political tours across the country as the government strives to deliver on its development agenda.

Speaking after presiding over the Health Workforce Conference in Mombasa, President Kenyatta repeated that the genesis of his differences with Ruto revolves around the early campaigns.

“(Kazi haifanywi juu ya gari. Inafanywa kwa ma offisi, kwa ma hospitali). We cannot do work on top of a car. We work in the office and in hospitals,” he stated.

Ruto has in the last two years stepped up his campaigns including joining forces with Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula because he had realised that his boss has no interest in helping him clinch the presidential seat come August 9.

Through the newly founded Kenya Kwanza Alliance the trio have been touring various parts of the country where they have castigated President Kenyatta’s intention to influence his succession during the General Election.

