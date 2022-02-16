Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta holds talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan/PSCU

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Published

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.

Strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of Kenya and the UAE topped the agenda of the fruitful meeting between President Kenyatta and the Crown Prince.

Leading their respective delegations at the meeting held at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders agreed on the need for Kenya and the UAE to explore the possibility of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance trade.

They also discussed about measures to be undertaken to address the trade imbalance that is currently tilted in favour of the Gulf nation.

Image

Image

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Why local manufacturing should matter to political candidates 

The election fever is already palpable as more government officials resign to join politics. Exorbitant taxes, soaring cost of living, poor transport infrastructure, late...

15 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta meets with leaders from Mandera, Isiolo at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met with a section of Jubilee party political leaders from Mandera and Isiolo at...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to go for UN General Assembly VP slot, lead AU climate caucus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kenya has been endorsed by the African Union (AU) to seek the Vice-President slot for the 77th Session of...

6 days ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta will not retire like any other Head of State, Atwoli says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli now says President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire...

February 7, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta slams Ruto over misleading criticism

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again slammed his Deputy Willliam Ruto over his frequent political tours across the country...

February 7, 2022

Africa

Kenya prioritizes Western Sahara, violent extremism in AU Security Council agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Kenya has prioritized discussions on the contested Western Sahara territory in the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU...

February 7, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Shame of Kenyan youths in Kibra demanding Sh30 bribe to register as voters

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Low turnout marked the final day of the second phase of the Enhanced National Mass Voter registration Sunday despite...

February 6, 2022

Top stories

President Kenyatta calls for decisive action against rising political instability and insecurity in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied the African Union (AU) to end the increasing cases of political instability and...

February 6, 2022