President Kenyatta in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for AU Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

During the 2-day summit, the Head of State will present a progress report of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance as well as this month’s AU Peace and Security Council agenda.

Additionally, President Kenyatta will witness the transfer of AU’s chairmanship from President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo to President Macky Sall of Senegal among other bilateral and multilateral engagements.

The 35th Ordinary Session is the first physical Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union to be held since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in 2020.