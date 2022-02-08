Connect with us

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth says President Kenyatta has a right to offer political direction. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta has right to offer political direction, Peter Kenneth says

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Gatanga member of Parliament Peter Kenneth has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in succession politics saying he has a right to offer direction.

Speaking in Nyeri, Kenneth stated that President Kenyatta will lead the Jubilee Party on a popularization tour of the whole country.

“As a leader of this nation and central Kenya kingpin Uhuru has a right to marshal his troops in the direction he wants so no one should crictise him over his stand we are sure he will counter any UDA influence, ” Kenneth said.

Kenneth rubbishing the perceived lead by Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential race saying he has been running alone but now other candidates have showed up and the true front runner will be revealed soon.

He further downplayed any United Democratic Alliance (UDA) influence in central region saying the euphoria is a mirage and the jubilee party will erase any gains.

“Before we as jubilee have been working for the nation time for politics is up we are sure to beat any opposition to Azimio in this region,” he said.

He further indicated that people should wait for the jubilee National Delegates Convention (NDC) where the president will give direction but he said that he supports the candidature of Raila Odinga in the presidential race.

Kenneth who is being taunted as possible successor of President Kenyatta in the region said that Ondinga has every right to choose who he wants as his running mate adding that he is equal to task.

At the funeral, Mama Ida Odinga stayed clear of politics but said that the church has a huge role to play in the democratic space in the country,

