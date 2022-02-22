President Kenyatta’s allies upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s Sagana 3 meeting

NYERI, Kenya Feb 22- As the clock ticks towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with leaders from Mt Kenya region on Wednesday at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri, some of his allies have described it as a defining moment that will shape the region’s political future.

Nyeri ​Town ​MP​ Ngunjiri ​W​ambugu indicated that it is meant to give the region political direction and ensure the more than six million votes are in safe hands.

“For the avoidance of doubts tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) meeting is simply a political one. The president has invited not just jubilee leaders but those he feels he can work together and ensure that Mt Kenya residents are in safe hands once he exit from power,” said Wambugu.

Wambugu said that the ​P​resident’s will also ensure that his legacy projects are carried on and that is the reason why he wants to pass on the leadership button to safer hands.

“Those who do not want the president to give political direction are misguided they fell way before he could champion our course, their fear is misguided and will not dissuade us we will march on and determine our future,” he stated.

The much touted ​Sagana-3 ​meeting will bring together grassroots political leaders drawn from the politically coveted Mount Kenya region with a view of shaping the political direction in the forthcoming polls.

From the two other previous meetings, participants came out painting different pictures depending on each interpretation of the message delivered.

​​”The President wakes up to think of this nation on daily basis and how development and unity should be fostered. And now someone is telling him that he should not think of what goes on after he has left. What if someone takes after him to destroy what he has done and even more?” he posed.​

Already, Deputy President William Ruto has made considerable political inroads in the region as he seeks to consolidate support for his Presidential bid.

This has not gone down well with the President who has fallen out with him.

​Nominated MP Maina Kamanda says that this is the golden moment for him to guide the region and the nation towards a sober transition from his reign.

“We have a historic meeting tomorrow, we will affirm that our Kingpin is President Uhuru Kenyatta, not some other character who has been chest-thumping that he holds sway in our region. I want to confirm here that it is during tomorrow’s Sagana-3 meeting that our kingpin will give us the way forward,” Kamanda stated.

He pointed out that Sagana​-1 and ​Sagana-2 were only meant to listen to the people in the region and address their concerns related to development, pointing out that massive projects have been undertaken to completion and others are still in various stages.