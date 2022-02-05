Preposterous, unfounded: Muthama’s response to Jubilee’s data theft claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairperson Johnson Muthama has dismissed claims by Jubilee Party that they stole the ruling party’s membership data.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party accuses the breakaway faction led by Deputy President William Ruto of stealing their data to mislead Kenyans on the party’s popularity and wants the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu to investigate the claims and have UDA de-registered.

However, Muthama termed the accusations by Jubilee Party “preposterous and unfounded.”

“Peddling malicious allegations founded on quick sand won’t derail our resolve as a Party to ascend to power on 9th Aug 2022 & subsequently deliver our manifesto to all Kenyans. Jubilee Party sideshows that we stole their data is preposterous, unfounded & borders to absurdity,” Muthama said via his Twitter account.

Ruto stormed out of Jubilee party following a bitter fallout with President Kenyatta after he was declared persona non grata, taking with him a majority of members including elected leaders and lawmakers.

He took over the Party for Development and Reforms (PDR), a Jubilee coalition member and rebranded the formation to the United Democratic Alliance triggering a mass exodus.

Other Jubilee Party members moved to smaller regional outfits amid an outcry from a section of the membership that the party had lost its touch with the populace following multiple by-election losses.

Claims of data theft come at a time when different political parties across the country have stepped up their campaigns to woo the electorates into voting them into power during the August, 9 polls.

This year’s elections will mark the end of President Kenyatta’s 10-year-rule.

In the presidential race, UDA’s Ruto will face off against Azimio la Umoja Movement’s candidate Raila Odinga (ODM) who will be seeking to take another shot at the country’s top seat.