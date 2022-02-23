PPDT throws out suit seeking to stop ODM Party’s NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has thrown out a petition seeking to stop the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) National Delegates Convention (NDC) set for this Weekend.
According to the Tribunal’s Vice Chairman, Wilfred Mutubwa, the complainants filed the petition prematurely and did not exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanisms.
“We note that this dispute pitted members of the same political party. In the interest of fostering party cohesion and encouraging the parties to attempt internal dispute settlement, we will not award costs,”
“The respondents’ preliminary objections is upheld, the complaint is struck out, there are no orders as to costs,”
John Nchebere and 15 other party members filed the application at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal claiming the NDC was organised without following the outfit’s constitution.
Through lawyer Khalid Salim, the members wanted the NDC suspended and an order for chairman John Mbadi and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to withdraw the notice issued on February 4 convening the meeting.