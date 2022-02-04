Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Stephen Townsend, the Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said that terrorist groups are taking advantage of instability in some African countries to advance their extremist agenda/AFRICOM

Africa

Poor governance to blame for violent extremism in Africa: AFRICOM chief

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The United States (US) has linked the rising violent extremism in Africa to poor governance.

Speaking Thursday during a digital press briefing, Stephen Townsend, the Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said that terrorist groups are taking advantage of instability in some African countries to advance their extremist agenda.

Townsend expressed concern over the expansion of violent extremism in parts of East and West Africa countries in both geographical reach and influence pointing out that he was dissatisfied with the progress made in the counter terrorism efforts.

He made reference to Somalia, where the Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group — Al-Shabaab — has continued to carry out a spate of attacks within the country and the neighboring states.

“I think in East Africa, I think particularly in Somalia, al-Shabaab is taking advantage of the political leadership there being distracted by a prolonged political crisis, and as they’re – as the Somali Government and people are trying to find their way to electing a new parliament and electing a new president.  But while that’s going on, the pressure is off al-Shabaab,” he said.

General Townsend added that despite the successes in the fight against al-Shabaab in Somalia the “tactical victories have not been enough; they’re insufficient.”

The AFRICOM Commander was speaking following the conclusion of a three-day conference in Rome, Italy which brought together senior defense leaders from across Africa and the United States to discuss the major challenges facing the region. Kenya’s Chief of Defence General Robert Kibochi was among attendees.

Image

Image

Townsend further made reference to a similar situation in the Sahel, where he noted the JNIM terrorist outfit, an arm of al-Qaida and ISIS groups continues to expand towards the coastal states.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’ve seen recent attacks in Benin, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire.  To me, these attacks show this expansion that I’m concerned about and why military intervention is only part of the solution to this problem,” he said.

He added that more efforts needed to be put in place including cooperation between different partners to counter violent extremism in Africa.

“I think the key to this is that military forces alone cannot defeat violent extremism.  The root of violent extremism is insufficient with poor governance.  And so, because of that, we have to have a whole-of-government approach, and at AFRICOM we say that we like to use a 3D approach where we lead with diplomacy and development and follow with defense efforts,” Townsend said.

He noted that during the conference which was themed “Shared Investment for a Shared Future” they also discussed that role of women in peace and security.

“That was an important topic that we discussed at length here.  And there are a number of studies that demonstrate that increasingly including women changes outcomes for the better in peace and security operations,” Townsend said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Putin says West ignoring Russian concerns but hopes for ‘solution’

Moscow (AFP), Feb 1 – President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the West of ignoring Moscow’s security concerns and of using Ukraine as a...

3 days ago

World

US radio sets out to break Russian ‘propaganda wall’

Prague, Jan 29 – With Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is trying to break through a “wall of...

6 days ago

World

US rejects Russia demand on Ukraine but talks see new life

Washington, USA, Jan 27- The United States on Wednesday rejected Russia’s key demand to bar Ukraine from NATO and said it believed Moscow was...

January 27, 2022

Special Report

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

Seoul, Korea,  Jan 26 – From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years,...

January 26, 2022

Biden Administration

Biden tries to save voting rights bill in evening talks

Washington, United States, Jan 14 – President Joe Biden negotiated into the evening Thursday with two holdout senators from his own party to try...

January 14, 2022

World

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

Moscow (AFP), Dec 28 – The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict...

December 29, 2021

World

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 15 – Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to...

December 15, 2021

World

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

Jakarta (AFP), Dec 13 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta...

December 13, 2021