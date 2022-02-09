Police shoot dead member of ‘Katombi’ gang terrorizing Mathare residents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Police have shot dead a member of a gang that has been terrorizing residents of Mathare slums in Nairobi during a botched robbery.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “Fadhili Mgaza while in the company of an accomplice snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian and tried to escape with it prompting a chase.”

“One more gang member of the infamous ‘Katombi’ gang, that has been terrorizing city residents, was last evening gunned down by cops on patrol. The gangster locally known as ‘Fadhili Mgaza’ had engaged officers in a shootout,” the DCI stated.

The agency stated that Fadhili was one of the four gangsters who escaped a shootout in Mathare last December, when their de-facto leader identified as Ngaruiya, was felled.

“Immediately Fadhili spotted the officers, he shot at them as the bike sped towards the informal settlement. But the cops led by a senior constable who is a former musketry instructor,” it said.