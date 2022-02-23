Police Officer, Prison Warder arrested for torturing man to death

KERICHO, Kenya, Feb 23 – A police officer and a prison warder accused of arresting and torturing a man to death over alleged theft of a beehive in Kericho have been charged with murder.
The two, who appeared before Kericho High Court Judge Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri however denied the charges.
The prosecution told the court that a mental assessment conducted on the two at the Kericho County Referral Hospital established they are to fit to stand trial.
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Timothy Musyoki did not object to their release on bail but asked the court for a pre-bail report.
Lady Justice Ongeri directed probation officers to file a report to enable the court to consider the pre- bail application.
The case was set for a virtual mention on March 23.
The two have been remanded at the Kericho GK Medium prison.