Capital News
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Police officer on the run after killing colleague, injuring superior

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 23 – A police officer on Tuesday shot and killed his colleague before injuring his senior in an incident in Meru’s Mutuati police station.

A Police report indicated that the suspect, Constable Abel Chumba of Kaongo Kampio General Service Unit camp fatally shot his fellow officer on the left eye and on the left hand near the elbow before turning the gun on the inspector in charge of the camp and fled from the scene.

Police said that the suspect escaped with his service weapon following the incident.

“The assailant fled the scene while armed with the rifle J66207 and is still at large, the scene was processed and 13 spent cartridges of 7.62 mm were collected,” read the police report.

The body of the deceased officer was collected and taken to Nyambene subcounty hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The injured officer is currently receiving treatment at the Methodist Maua Hospital.

Cases of security officers turning the gun on themselves, and others have been on the rise lately in the country in what has been blamed on stress and mental health problems.

Three days ago, a police officer attached to Migori Police Station committed suicide after killing his wife following a suspected domestic wrangle at Kawa junction area in Suna East sub county.

Migori County Police Commander Mark Wanjala said the neighbors indicated that the police officer identified as Njuguna Mwangi, 29, and wife Maureen Moraa were heard quarreling at around 11pm on Saturday before the fatal shooting.

