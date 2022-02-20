Police officer in Migori commits suicide after killing his wife

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 20 — A police officer attached to Migori Police Station has committed suicide after killing his wife following a suspected domestic wrangle at Kawa junction area in Suna East sub county.

Migori County Police Commander Mark Wanjala said the neighbors indicated that the police officer identified as Njuguna Mwangi, 29, and wife Maureen Moraa were heard quarreling at around 11pm on Saturday before the fatal shooting.

The bodies of the two were moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary.