Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Boda bodas are a common means of transport for most Kenyans in rural and urban areas but police say they flout traffic rules with impunity. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Police in Nairobi to intensify operation on Boda Boda riders breaking traffic rules

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Police in Nairobi are set to intensify an operation against boda boda riders who break rules on the roads.

According to the Nairobi traffic commandant Joshua Omukata, “this includes carrying more than two pillion passengers and riding on opposite directions.”

Traffic police stated that the trend has been on the rise in the city leading to increased accidents.

The riders and pillions are also needed to wear helmets.

Police will also target pedestrians who do not use foot bridges and matatu operators who break the rules.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News