Police commissions operation center to monitor Nairobi-Mombasa railway line

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – The National Police Service (NPS) has commissioned an Operation Centre in Nairobi for the surveillance of the Nairobi-Mombasa railway line in the wake of recent incidences of vandalism of government infrastructure in some parts of the country.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Service Edward Mbugua, the centre which is installed with CCTV cameras, will be key in monitoring activities along the corridor, and disseminating information to Police Officers on the ground for quick response.

Mbugua who presided over the ceremony described the center is a “major boost in the fight against vandalism” a vice he said has continuously affected key infrastructure development projects.

During the event, the NPS also received vehicles donated by the Chinese Government.

“While handing over the vehicles to NPS, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya, thanked the National Police Service for the continued cooperation and provision of security to the various construction sites,” the NPS said.

Mbugua thanked the Chinese Government for the donation of motor vehicles pointing out that it will greatly enhance mobility of police officers while undertaking their duties.