Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Police arrest suspect who killed man caught on matrimonial bed

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 A 48-year-old suspect has killed a man after he found together with his wife on their matrimonial bed in Nairobi’s Githogoro settlement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Monday that the suspect identified as Samuel Musungu, a casual labourer in Runda had returned home in neighboring Githogoro settlement unannounced, only to find the deceased in the act with his wife.

The DCI stated that Musungu reached for a piece of rock and hit the 40-year-old man at the back of his head, killing him on the spot.

“The commotion attracted curious neighbours and Nyumba Kumi elders who rushed to the scene, but it was too late to save the man’s life,” the DCI said.

The victim was later identified as Nashon Mudovi, a casual labourer Runda.

The agency said that detectives based at the DCI Gigiri and the duty officer Runda rushed to the scene and launched a manhunt for Musungu, who was arrested hours later.

“The suspect is currently being processed to answer to charges of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code,’ the DCI stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Robbery with violence suspect gunned down in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with...

February 5, 2022

County News

Alarm as Makueni registers 5 defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 —  Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks. At least...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

Two suspects impersonating EACC officials arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. According to...

February 4, 2022

County News

Man handed 15-year jail term for defiling his wife’s friend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A court in Eldama Ravine has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for defilement. The Office of the...

February 3, 2022

County News

Makindu man faces defilement charge for waylaying girl aged 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — A man who attempted to defile a 13-year-old girl as she headed to school was arraigned at the Makindu...

February 2, 2022

Kenya

PHOTOS: DCI unveils communication team behind daily updates

NAROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unveiled its communications team which is behind the daily updates on social...

February 1, 2022

crime

Mombasa club Patron loses Sh596,000 after being stupefied

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – A man has lost approximately Sh596,000 after he was drugged by a woman, he met at a high-end club...

January 31, 2022