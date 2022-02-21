Police arrest suspect who killed man caught on matrimonial bed

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A 48-year-old suspect has killed a man after he found together with his wife on their matrimonial bed in Nairobi’s Githogoro settlement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Monday that the suspect identified as Samuel Musungu, a casual labourer in Runda had returned home in neighboring Githogoro settlement unannounced, only to find the deceased in the act with his wife.

The DCI stated that Musungu reached for a piece of rock and hit the 40-year-old man at the back of his head, killing him on the spot.

“The commotion attracted curious neighbours and Nyumba Kumi elders who rushed to the scene, but it was too late to save the man’s life,” the DCI said.

The victim was later identified as Nashon Mudovi, a casual labourer Runda.

The agency said that detectives based at the DCI Gigiri and the duty officer Runda rushed to the scene and launched a manhunt for Musungu, who was arrested hours later.

“The suspect is currently being processed to answer to charges of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code,’ the DCI stated.