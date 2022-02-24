PNU delegates endorse proposal to support Raila’s Presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – The Party of the National Unity (PNU) has resolved to support the candidature of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga to vie for the Presidency in the August elections.
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi led delegates in unanimously making the declaration ahead of this weekend’s unveiling of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party.
The delegates had earlier endorsed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to represent the party in the Azimio La Kenya Management Coordinating Committee.
The delegates further approved a motion to extend their coalition agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.
The National Delegate Convention (NDC) was the first official PNU party function Odinga will be attending since he exited the Grand Coalition government in 2013.
The NDC was also the first public function the warring factions in PNU will be holding since President Uhuru Kenyatta brokered an end of hostilities between groups loyal to Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and those aligned to Agriculture CS Peter Munya.
Munya and Muriithi factions were persuaded to quit fighting and rally their supporters behind the Azimio La Umoja movement.