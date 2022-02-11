Connect with us

Sarah Cohen lays pre-valentines flowers on the graveyard of her Dutch husband Tob Cohen on February 11, 2022. Cohen was found murdered in 2019.

PICTURES: Sarah lays pre-valentines flowers on husband Cohen’s grave

IRENE MWANGI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Sarah Cohen laid pre-valentines flowers on the graveyard of her Dutch husband Tobb Cohen on Friday, ahead of Valentines.

Sarah shared several photos in which she is seen laying the white roses on Cohen’s graveyard.

She is facing murder charges following the death of Cohen whose body was discovered in a septic tank in their compound in the couple’s Kitisuru home. He was 71.

Sarah Cohen lays pre-valentines flowers on the graveyard of her Dutch husband Tob Cohen on February 11, 2022. Cohen was found murdered in September 2019.

Sarah was immediately arrested and later charged with the murder which she denied and was freed on bond as she battles to clear her name.

Cohen had lived in Kenya for 32 years.

