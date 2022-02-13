Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was installed as a Luo elder in Kabondo Kasipul. /CFM

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Jimi Wanjigi installed as a Luo Elder in Kabondo Kasipul

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 13 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was on Sunday installed as a Luo elder in Kabondo Kasipul constituency.

Wanjigi is seeking to vie for the presidential seat in the August General Elections.

